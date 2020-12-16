The Expanse season 5 episode 4 spoilers: What does Earth do now?







In this article, we’re looking ahead to The Expanse season 5 episode 4 — and that of course means SPOILERS. If you haven’t watched the first three episodes as of yet, come back when you have.

We have to kick things off first and foremost with this: Earth is in some bad shape now. That asteroid strike at the end of episode 3 alters everything — Avasarala has been trying to indicate to Earth about potential threats, but many of them fell on deaf ears. We’ve known that Marco has a plan that is far more sinister than many realize, largely because he’s thinking bigger and larger than many Belters have over time. He’s out to cause chaos on a global level, and this is just the first drop potentially of many.

Determining what happens next on Earth will be essential to episode 4, and we’re mostly curious to learn more about what Chrisjen does from here. Meanwhile, Amos has been spending time on Earth as-is, and he could be our vessel for understanding further how everyone is coping with a crisis of this particular scale.

In a lot of ways now, almost every road leads to Marco, whether it be Naomi’s perilous position after her plans with Filip went completely awry. Meanwhile, Drummer has set her sites on Marco already — though she continues to insist that it doesn’t have all that much to do with vengeance. Do we buy that?

The thing about The Expanse is that its ambition is wider-spread than almost any other show out there, and it is clear that there is a lot going on already. Take, for example, Alex and Bobbie on Mars and what Holden has been up to at Tycho Station. One of the issues with season 4 may have been that the stories did not converge soon enough; we’ll see what happens here.

Here’s a quick reminder that episode 4 will be available on Amazon Prime this Wednesday — click here to see the entire schedule.

