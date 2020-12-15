The Expanse season 5: Check out schedule, air dates for all episodes







Tomorrow marks the launch of The Expanse season 5 on Amazon, and you should know in advance the streaming service is doing things differently.

Last year, Amazon released the entirety of the fourth season over the course of one day. That is changing this time around. The release window is a little more similar to what we saw over on The Boys, with there being a weekly rollout following the three-episode premiere. You’ll get a nice chunk of programming tomorrow, but then you’ll have to wait until December 23 in order to check out episode 4.

For those wondering, The Expanse will not be taking off any time for the holiday break — the show will stream a new episode on December 30, and then moving into the new year on January 6. The rollout continues until February 3, which is when the season finale will be here. Remember that the show has already been renewed, so you don’t have to worry about the long-term future.

While the weekly rollout is probably polarizing for a lot of binge-watchers out there, we do think it’s the best thing for a show like The Expanse. These episodes are gloriously deep, and there is a lot that is worth discussing week in and week out. You lose some of that breathing room having them premiere all at once. Also, you miss out on being a part of the pop-culture consciousness for a long time. A show like The Expanse can benefit for more viewers discovering it — it deserves as many viewers as humanly possible.

As for what’s coming up story-wise, those familiar with the source material should have a good idea. If you don’t know the source material, why ruin it now? So much of this show is about immersion; we’re better off not ruining that for anyone out there.

