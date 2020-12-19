Power Book II: Ghost episode 8 sneak peek: Jabari questions Tariq







Power Book II: Ghost episode 8 is poised to arrive on Starz this weekend, and the questions around Tariq are only going to intensify.

Want some more evidence of that? Then check out the new sneak peek below, which revolves around Jabari asking some key questions of Michael Rainey Jr.’s character. What is he hiding? Tariq seems disinterested in telling him the truth, and goes so far as to cite the class- most-recent assignment as a reason why. There’s no one Tariq feels like he can fully trust, and even if he could, we certainly doubt that Jabari would be at the top of the list.

We know that Jabari probably isn’t asking these questions because he genuinely cares about Tariq in the first place. Instead, this is tied a little bit more to the fact that Jabari wants to use him. We already know that he is plagiarizing some of his words, and he may also be taking some of his life story and “re-imagining” it for the sake of his new work. Jabari has not exactly set the standard for high moral character on this show; in between this and the way that he has treated Carrie as of late, are there many redeeming qualities to this man at all?

We would be shocked if there was no forward movement on Jabari’s story within this episode, mostly because there are only three episodes left this season. One way or another, things are going to be getting messier.

Trust isn’t an option for Tariq. Catch an all-new episode of #PowerGhost at midnight on the @STARZ App! pic.twitter.com/ECoZde1L9n — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) December 19, 2020

