Batwoman season 2 premiere photo: Ryan Wilder suits up







We know that the Batwoman season 2 premiere is coming on The CW on January 17 — we’re less than a month away now!

We know that there are going to be a LOT of priorities for the first episode back on the air, but the largest one is this: Getting a chance to know Javicia Leslie’s character of Ryan Wilder! She is entering the show with her own energy and reason for putting on the costume, but there are also still a TON of questions. Take, for example, why she wants to be Batwoman, how she gets a hold of the costume, and how some of the other characters react to her.

This photo also does serve as further confirmation that it’s going to take a little bit of time for Ryan to put her own spin on the oh-so-familiar suit. That makes sense. Everything is an evolution, and it certainly makes a good bit of sense that we’re going to see the costume reflect her personality over time.

If you do want some more specifics on the premiere, rest assured that we’ll get them over the next couple of days. While we do have a lot of questions about how the story of Batwoman is going to go moving forward, odds are it will look and feel similar tonally to season 1. The Batwoman will be different, but it’s not as though Gotham itself is going to change along with her. There are going to be some constants that you see along the way — that’s a way to court viewers who checked out the show through all of season 1.

Here’s to hoping for some great things in season 2! We’re already excited to see what Leslie is going to bring to the mix as Ryan.

