Batwoman season 2 trailer: Kate Kane’s disappearance; Ryan’s arrival







After a rather-long time waiting, today The CW finally unveiled for the first time the Batwoman season 2 trailer. It pulls off a lot in a short period of time, whether it be introduce you to new hero Ryan Wilder or showcase some of the characters you’ve come to appreciate.

Of course, there is one key exception: Kate Kane. Ruby Rose isn’t coming back on the series, and the character’s disappearance could prove to be a fundamental part of the season 1 storyline. We would be shocked if there are answers right away, but the entire world around her remains. That includes her archenemy Alice, who is going to be causing some chaos almost right away in Gotham. Basically, Ryan’s going from the frying pan right into the fire.

As exciting as it is to have more substantial footage from the upcoming season, this promo doesn’t exactly answer one of the big questions that a lot of people have: Ryan Wilder’s backstory. We don’t know who she is, really, or why she decides to put on the costume. Heck, we don’t even know how she got access to it in the first place. The trailer focuses ultimately on a hero without an origin story, which is a pretty rare thing for the Arrowverse. Some of the cracks may be filled in, though, when the show returns on January 17.

We are excited to see what the new season brings, and we’re going into it almost with the expectation of it being a second chance. The writers can assess what worked from season 1 and what needed improvement; in other words, this marks a chance to just lift the story up to the next level. We’re hoping for more action, but also mystery and great individual character moments from a number of core characters.

