A Million Little Things season 3: How many episodes are left?







We know that there are a lot of people bummed that A Million Little Things season 3 is not going to be on the air for a while — and understandably so. A hiatus that lasts until March is not the easiest thing in the world to deal with.

So even though dealing with this sort of wait is far-from-great, we can at least present some sort of silver lining now: After all, there is still a LOT of story left to be told! In a new post on Twitter, show executive producer DJ Nash confirmed that there are 14 episodes still to look forward to. We imagine that there are a lot of interesting character avenues to explore here, and hopefully some healing for Eddie and Katherine alongside Gary finding himself an understanding as to where he’s at. He wants to be there for Darcy, but it’s pretty clear at the moment he’s struggling with knowing the right way.

The other good news here in regards to A Million Little Things is that we remain hopeful there will be more on the other side of this season. This show has developed a passionate following of people who relate to these characters and their stories. More than likely, they will be there for them just about every step of the way.

As for how the rest of these episodes are going to be crammed in before the end of the season, odds are that you’ll see a new episode every week, leading into a finale at some point in mid-to-late May. Maybe there will be a two-hour episode wedged at some point in there, just to ensure the show ends during sweeps.

We have 14 more episodes! https://t.co/GxJbiCW31O — DJ Nash (@heydjnash) December 18, 2020

