A Million Little Things season 3 episode 5 return date at ABC







After tonight’s winter finale, it makes sense to want the A Million Little Things season 3 episode 5 return date — how can you not with a show like this? It produces a sense of immersion and community, where you check out one installment and almost immediately after the fact, you find yourself wanting a little bit more.

Unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news comes into play now — there is no new episode airing on ABC next week, the week after, the week after that, and beyond. We’re in the midst of a very-long hiatus now, one that is going to last all the way until Thursday, March 4. Why so long? That has everything to do with trying to ensure that they don’t have a lot of smaller breaks along the way. The series can come back and, hopefully, air mostly new episodes for the remainder of the season. We know that this is also the plan for Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19.

Story-wise, we don’t get the sense that the structure or the themes of A Million Little Things are going to change all that much. This is a show about the family you choose, and the strength and importance of relationships. That will still be, though there is obviously going to be a lot of conflict. We want to see Rome have a greater sense of peace, and for Katherine and Eddie to take drama on together as opposed to apart. We also, of course, want to see Maggie more around some of the other characters we’ve come to know and love again.

The majority of the season is still to come — if there is one silver lining amidst this incredibly-long hiatus, that is probably it.

