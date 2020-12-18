





Following the season 2 finale this week on Disney+, it obviously makes some sense to start wondering about The Mandalorian season 3. Those questions are probably amplified further following the events of the season 2 finale and post-credits scene.

At the tail end of that special scene featuring Boba Fett, there was a tease noting that The Book of Boba Fett is coming at some point in December 2021 … and yet, isn’t that the same date for The Mandalorian? Is The Book of Boba Fett really the same thing as season 3?

It’s hard to piece through the cobwebs of confusion at the moment, but we know that Disney+ has been developing something standalone about Boba for some time now. There is a reasonably good chance that these are separate entities, and that one of them is going to be used to bleed into the other. The Boba project could also be fairly short-form entertainment, which is something that Disney+ is not altogether scared to do. They’ve allowed The Mandalorian to be whatever length Jon Favreau seems fit, even if it doesn’t work in some of the traditional boxes for television.

The most important thing in the wake of the finale is probably just this: A reminder that there is so much fantastic TV coming across all sorts of different forms. It’s okay to still have questions, mostly because we have no reason to have anything other than the utmost faith in Disney+ right now. They’ve done a fantastic job so far cultivating the entire Star Wars universe on the service, similar to what they are currently doing with Marvel. They took notes form some of their competitors and figured out the right way that they want to move forward.

What do you think The Mandalorian season 3 is going to look like?

How do you imagine The Book of Boba Fett is going to play into things? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

