





We expected The Mandalorian season 2 finale to be awesome. When most of the rest of the series is, there’s no real cause to think we’re about to careen into the nearest ditch.

What we did not expect, however, was just how spectacular the closing scene was really going to be. When it was clear that a Jedi was working their way towards The Child, there was of course that part of our brain that wanted it to be Luke. It was, after all, what made the greatest amount of sense … but then the more pessimistic part of our brain tried to convince us otherwise.

Then, the hooded Jedi revealed their face … and it was Luke! A de-aged version of Mark Hamill was able to collect The Child, and with that hold himself responsible for preparing them for what the future holds. It’s a way to (seemingly) close the chapter on this part of the story, and ultimately there is no better way in order to do so. You get to fill another chapter of Luke’s history, and thanks to the visual artists behind the scenes here, they found a way to make things work that did not feel corny.

The Mandalorian respects its lore. It’s probably one of the reasons why this is one of the most positive-received parts of Star Wars entertainment of the past decade. You’re seeing tie-ins in here from everything from animated series to feature films, and it’s woven together with a great deal of love and care. Even the fan-service moments don’t feel like obvious shoe-horns of popular properties designed to make money, something that the Star Wars franchise gets accused of a lot, even in the moments when this is only partially true.

The Mandalorian finale was a gift — and it only makes sense that we get it so close to the holidays, right?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Mandalorian, including thoughts on season 3

What did you think about the events of The Mandalorian season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around — we’ll have further coverage in due time. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







