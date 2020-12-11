The Mandalorian season 3 premiere date expected to be December 2021







Want to know when The Mandalorian season 3 is going to premiere over on Disney+? We at least have a timetable — in other words, more than we expected to have at this point.

At today’s enormous presentation today, it was revealed that the smash hit is being poised for a return in December 2021. New episodes are currently in pre-production, so we hope that filming is going to be kicking off before too long.

While we know it stinks to have to wait that long for new episodes to premiere, at least the show is coming back earlier than we expected all things considered. The global pandemic has led to significant delays all across the board for various shows, and really it’s remarkable that there are new episodes airing every single year for the series.

From the very beginning, The Mandalorian has been the original series that legitimized Disney+ on a greater level. Sure, the service has outstanding movies from across the entire Disney catalog, but they needed something like this to build up a greater sense of excitement. This provided that, whether it be all the Baby Yoda memes or the sense of wonder and imagination. It had the cinematic quality of a feature film, and you can even argue that the quality was better than some of the recent movies in the franchise.

The Mandalorian is also seemingly serving as a successful test for a lot of other Star Wars series set to arrive on the platform, including Lando, one centered around Obi-Wan Kenobi, and also one focused on Ahsoka Tano, who has already appeared on The Mandalorian.

In the end, it’s fair to say that now is a pretty exceptional time to be a Star Wars fan. There’s so much good stuff coming!

