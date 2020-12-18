NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7 spoilers: Callen’s big conversation







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7? There is a lot coming up in “Overdue.” Some of it will be important when it comes to seeing our heroes take down the bad guys. Meanwhile, some of it will be important from a relationship standpoint. Callen is going to spend some time around Arkady … and we have to wonder what this is going to mean for the former’s future with Anna. Is he getting permission to propose? Callen got some advice this past episode to take the next step — here’s to hoping that he listened!

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“Overdue” – The NCIS team’s murder investigation of a man who sold military information leads to the abduction of a doctor whose cutting edge neurotechnology could be developed into advanced weaponry. Also, team members are interviewed by FLETC to see if Deeks would make a good NCIS agent, and Callen tries to have an important talk with Arkady, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 3 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The storyline for Callen is exciting because 1) we love Arkady and 2) we love the idea of seeing a Callen – Anna wedding later this season. Haven’t these two earned it? Haven’t we as viewers earned some happy TV moments after everything we’ve gone through over the past several months? We like to think so.

As for the story with Deeks, we’re just exciting to see some of these team members be interviewed about him. Obviously, they are going to do everything that they can to give him a stamp of approval, but we do certainly imagine that there is going to be some awkward comedy along the way.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back around to get some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







