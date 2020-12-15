NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: When could the Kessler story return?







As we dive further into NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, it does feel like we’ve got a notable Big Bad in David Kessler.

Let’s make one thing clear at the moment: The guy isn’t the fun sort of Big Bad. The man is the worst. We want to see arrested, thrown in prison, and we never hear from again. Yet, you certainly can’t leave this character out in the wind. You have to revisit the story, and the question here is when the writers want to do that.

We know that NCIS: Los Angeles is going to be returning in January, but will the series kick off its 2021 run with the character’s return? We’d be surprised if it happens so soon, mostly because in the event that the character was coming back almost right away, we would’ve probably seen him on this past episode.

Instead, it feels more like Kessler is a character destined to return either in February (if there is a new episode in February) or at the end of the season in May. They will probably promote this as a big event, which shouldn’t come as much of a shock based on what we saw on the series during Kessler’s first appearance.

Even though this character is clearly attached first and foremost to Kensi, we don’t think of him as a Big Bad exclusively just for her character. What impacts her clearly impacts the likes of Sam, Callen, and of course Deeks. They are all involved. This may be a story best saved until whenever Deeks is done with training, given that it takes a village in order to ensure that a guy this horrible is taken out.

In the interim, we’re sure that there are big stories coming for a lot of these characters — or at least that’s what we hope.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles, including what the future could hold for Deeks

When do you want to see when it comes to Kessler’s story on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to come back around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







