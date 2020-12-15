NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Should we see Deeks in training?







At the end of this past episode of NCIS: Los Angeles season 12, there was a big twist unveiled for one Marty Deeks. He doesn’t have his old career back, but he’s getting a chance to start new at NCIS! Eric Christian Olsen’s character now have an opportunity to train to become an NCIS agent, and there is something exciting that comes along with that.

With this being said, there is a larger question we’re left to wonder: Will we get to see Deeks in training? We certainly hope so, since there are two different ways the series could do this.

Train Deeks on-screen – There’s a lot of fun that could come into this, given that Deeks probably knows more about being an agent than almost anyone else he’s training with — yet, has he developed some bad habits along the way? We have to imagine it’s a possibility. There’s just a lot of comedic potential here, but there’s also a question: How much time can you devote per episode to Deeks in training if he isn’t around the rest of the team? Maybe we just get tiny tastes of it here and there? A lot of this could depend on how much the show opts to adhere to what real-life NCIS agents go through to get the job and if there is a big time jump between now and the new year.

Train Deeks off-screen – If the show does want to write out the character for a few episodes, this is the way in which to do it. We could get updates from Kensi about how it is going, and then see him again once he’s all done. Like we just said, though, this is not ideal — we want to see the character around! Then again, Deeks going through this could be the best way to ensure that we don’t see the character depart a lot in the future.

What do you want to see when it comes to Deeks’ new storyline on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

