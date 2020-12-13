NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7 return date hopes on CBS







Following today’s Christmas-themed episode, it makes sense to want to know the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 7 return date — or, at least, some early speculation on that subject. Consider this piece your source!

What we can say first and foremost is this: There are no more episodes through the rest of the calendar year. The fact that this week is the Christmas episode should be further evidence of this. None of this comes as much of a shock, given that this is what happens with NCIS: Los Angeles more or less on an annual basis.

The question that we’re running now is mostly one tied to when we’ll see the cast back beyond that, given that there is no formal return date at the moment. January 3 is the earliest the show could be back, and as of right now CBS is listing an episode entitled “Overdue” airing on that day. We have to think that they will stick to this as a formal return date, but for the time being, we’d still say to exercise some caution. Things can always change, especially within this particular climate.

From the outside looking in, though, it makes a certain degree of sense for NCIS: Los Angeles to be airing new episodes early on in the year. The later into January you go, the more you run into big competition from the NFL and also various awards shows. That carries over, as well, into February. We tend to see fewer episodes of NCIS LA around that time, so you want to get them in while you can.

If January 3 turns out to be the return date, we’re sure that there will be some other details shared as to what lies ahead. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

