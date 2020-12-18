





Tonight’s Station 19 season 4 episode 5 served as the winter finale, and it also just so happened to be one of the most timely episode to date.

We know that for the bulk of the season, the writers have tackled what it is like being a firefighter amidst the global pandemic. For the sake of this specific episode, though, they switched gears: The story became more about police brutality, inherent biases, and seeing what happens when officers put on blinders to the potential truth.

Things spiraled out of control tonight in a big way. Dean Miller found himself arrested after trying to stand out for a mother who got herself arrested. Why? She was upset that the cops were questioning whether or not her daughter was really kidnapped … even though it looked obvious from our end that she was. She was unjustly arrested, Miller reacted, and soon after that Sullivan reacted and he found himself at gunpoint. It’s no coincidence that the two firefighters put in handcuffs this week were Black men, and now they have to battle a system that is already tilted against them.

When it comes to Sullivan, things could be even worse. Just remember that the character was already in a tight spot after his hearing earlier this season. Now, he could be in trouble just for standing up to his fellow firefighters — especially Andy, who was knocked over amidst the chaos.

This is a tough, emotional end for Station 19 in 2020 — one that is a reminder that justice is not always served, even for people as heroic as first responders. It may not be an easy message for everyone to hear, but it is certainly an effective one for relaying a message. We just gotta hope that somehow, Miller and Sullivan end up getting out of this bind.

