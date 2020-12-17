Station 19 season 4 episode 6 return date for Jaina Lee Ortiz, cast







Want to know the Station 19 season 4 episode 6 return date at ABC? Have no fear — we’ve got that info for you within this piece!

Unfortunately, the news that we’ve got within this article isn’t going to make a lot of people happy. After all, you are going to be waiting a long time in order to see Jaina Lee Ortiz and the rest of the cast on the air. As of right now, the series has a return date of Thursday, March 4, where it will be a part of a lineup that also includes Grey’s Anatomy and A Million Little Things.

Let’s go ahead and get to the question that is probably on everyone’s mind at the moment — why in the world are we waiting for so long, especially when a lot of other shows are coming back sooner? We think a lot of it comes down to one simple thing: ABC’s desire to give you a run of episodes without any other breaks along the way. They want hiatus-free runs to build momentum, and odds are when Station 19 returns, you’ll get new episodes for most of the rest of the season. (There are of course no guarantees.)

When the series does return, we expect that the essence of the show will still be there: Daring rescues mixed with a lot of fantastic character moments. We certainly hope that there’s more story for Carina, and that Ortiz’s Andy will have a chance to spend more time with Sullivan. We’re sure that the Grey’s Anatomy crossovers will still be there, even if they are relatively small in nature.

Odds are, we’ll start to get a few more Station 19 details when we get a little bit closer to late February — we just gotta be patient until we get around to that point.

