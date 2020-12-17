SEAL Team season 4 episode 4: Where is Ray? Did the team find him?







Tonight, SEAL Team brought us in season 4 episode 4 one of the most dramatic episodes we’ve seen in a while. Also, they proved that they have no problem at all dragging out the Ray storyline a little bit — and we’re not mad about it all.

What happened tonight is that Jason was able to round up his old team as a way to seek out Ray, but the problem was that they were a moment or two late. They weren’t able to retrieve him before he was hauled away, presumably to be sold off now to someone interested in having a prisoner of his caliber. Ray is high value in that Navy SEALs are not the sort to often get captured, and the government will likely be desperate to retrieve him.

So what makes this story so exciting? It really has everything to do with the high stakes at the center of it. This is going to be an action-packed thrill ride in order to find Ray and bring him back to safety, but there is still a lot that Bravo has to learn. Take, for example, what the individual motives are and what the larger ramification of Ray’s capture is going to be.

Also, is this going to be the sort of mission that brings all of Bravo back together for good? That’s at least one of the things that we are thinking about right now. We know that Jason may be feeling a renewed sense of purpose and resolve due to this, and is understanding further what it is that he is good at. He may have been worried about losing himself, but at the same time this is a big part of what he is good at.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team, including more news on when the show could return

What did you think about SEAL Team season 4 episode 4?

Do you think that the team is going to find Ray? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







