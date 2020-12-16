SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 return date hopes for CBS drama







Want to get a sense of what the SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 return date could be at CBS? Within this piece, we’ll share what we know at the moment — and also some evidence that you’ll be waiting for at least a little while.

The bad news is that this hiatus is not going to be a particularly short one — tonight’s “Shockwave” is the last episode of 2020, and CBS’ current schedule indicates that there will not be a new installment on Wednesday, January 6, either. You could be stuck waiting until we get around to January 13, at the earliest, to see David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast on the air. We’ll have to wait for formal confirmation on the return date — you can circle this if you want on your calendar, but we’d suggest doing it in pencil. Hopefully, we’ll have more confirmation on a return date before too long.

It’s hard to necessarily chart out for sure where the remainder of SEAL Team is going to go as a series, but our feeling is that thematically, it’s going to pick off more or less where episode 4 left off. This is a season largely about change, and about characters trying to ultimately figure out precisely who they are and what the future could hold. Nobody stays in the job of Navy SEAL forever, and has already been proved true over the past few years.

Our advice to you at the moment is fairly simple: Keep watching SEAL Team no matter what it comes back, and then also tell your friends and family to do the same thing. This isn’t one of CBS’ higher-rated shows in the 18-49 demographic, and it needs all of the support that it can possibly get.

