A Million Little Things season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Eddie is confronted







A Million Little Things season 3 episode 4 coming to ABC tomorrow night, and this is clearly a big installment for many reasons.

First and foremost, though, this is the winter finale. There has to be some big stuff happening here given that after the fact, we are going to be embarking on a rather-lengthy hiatus once again.

For Eddie, it seems like the central story is going to be about him slipping into pill addiction. Given his recent trauma, he’s clearly turning towards it as a means of working to battle his demons, but we know that this character has a history with addiction — and also may have guilt towards his decline. This is one of the reasons why, in a new sneak peek over at TVLine, he tries his best to go about his business here in secret.

The problem, or possibly the benefit in the long run, is that he’s not so good at being undetected. Katherine discovers him in the process of what he’s doing, and promptly asks if there is something that he is not telling her. The preview ends before we can get any more information, but this is clearly where the rubber meets the road for Eddie. This is where he can either try to fight to the other side of this and fall into more turmoil. We’d remind him to remember the promises that he made at the start of the season, when he made such a firm commitment to Katherine. The two were meant to move forward in an open, honest relationship — we just have to wait and see if that is something that can happen.

