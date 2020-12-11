A Million Little Things season 3 winter finale promo: Is Eddie spiraling?







The A Million Little Things season 3 winter finale is slated to air this coming Thursday, and big surprise: It’s going to be emotional. It’s also an enormous turning point for Eddie as a character.

What is he going to decide to do? We know that he is in an extreme amount of pain after the accident, and that is causing him to rely more and more on medication. Yet, this is a guy with a history of addiction, in addition to his history of keeping things from Katherine. We’ve been down this road plenty of times before where he betrays her and we have to sift through the aftermath. We want to see things be different this time around.

In the promo below, Katherine makes it abundantly clear to Eddie that if there is something he needs to tell her, now is the time — and we really hope that this is when he comes clean. Start to work on the healing process now as opposed to making it endlessly difficult on people years down the road. He’s facing two different options, and we can only hope that he chooses the right one.

Beyond the Eddie story, the promo does tease a number of other plots, as well. For example, Gary will need to help Darcy as she struggles through some of her own trauma — we’re going to learn more about her this season, and this storyline serves as further evidence. Meanwhile, we’ll also find out more about Jamie and Maggie’s relationship. She tries to tell her new roommate that she’s not looking for a serious relationship right now, but is that something that will stick? We’ll have to wait and see…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What do you want to see when it comes to the A Million Little Things season 3 winter finale?

Do you think there is a way for Eddie to make things better before they get worse? Share now in the comments! (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







