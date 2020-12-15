SWAT season 4 episode 6 sneak peek: Hondo’s hostage situation







We know that SWAT season 4 episode 6 is airing on CBS tomorrow night, and there are a lot of different things going on. Hondo’s going to have a personal issue to attend with, there will be an important case featuring Chris, and then there is the mission that is spelled out in the sneak peek below.

What is going on here is an incredibly-challenging situation for the entire team — they have to find to stop a forklift operator who, after eighteen years on the job, seems to have gone rogue and is holding people hostage. Hondo doesn’t know on the outside what’s happening with him, and if he is ready to shoot anyone else who comes in. It’s also hard to figure out if there is any way to garner leverage over him — this is a situation where it’s almost impossible to know the right angle, or to find any way to prepare for this situation any further.

We don’t want to say that Hondo and the team are going into this situation blind, but they don’t have the full amount of information that they’d probably like. The good thing is that they’re experienced, and they know the various ins and outs of a crisis like this. We don’t think that a random gunman is going to be the person who stops Hondo in his tracks. Just be prepared for aftereffects, and it’s always possible that this incident is related to other things in the episode.

Because episode 6 (entitled “Hopeless Sinners”) is the final episode of 2020, we have to prepare ourselves in advance for things to be even crazier than usual. There could be at least some sort of tease at the end of the episode to what the future of the show could look like.

Related News – Be sure to check out some other coverage on this SWAT episode now

What do you want to see when it comes to SWAT season 4 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







