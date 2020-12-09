SWAT season 4 episode 6 spoilers: The last episode of 2020







Next week on SWAT season 4 episode 6, you’re going to se an episode with a lot of expectation attached to it. After all, this is the episode that will establish where the story leaves off for at least the rest of the calendar year.

What we can tell you at present is that this going to be a show about corrupt religious leaders, tough personal decisions, and also Tan starting to stumble in the hopes of making the best wedding possible a reality. As is typically the case with SWAT, there will be a lot of different things scattered throughout the hour.

In the event that you haven’t see the synopsis below just yet, we suggest that you check it out:

“Hopeless Sinners” – Chris brings the SWAT team into her personal mission to save a teenage girl from a charismatic, predatory religious leader (Sean Patrick Thomas) using his church for illicit gain. Also, Hondo receives troubling news about Darryl related to Leroy, Darryl’s father, being released from prison, and Tan’s wedding planning hits a snag, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Dec. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As for whether or not there will be some big midseason cliffhanger at the end of all of this, we wouldn’t get your hopes up to some extreme level. Remember that the writers may not have known at the time they were getting “Hopeless Sinners” together that it could be the final episode of the year — this has been such a topsy-turvy past few months that really, the only thing that can be hoped for is that everyone is able to get episodes together in time for them to air. Just know there are a lot of other exciting stories coming in the new year.

