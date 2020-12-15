Power Book II: Ghost episode 8 spoilers: How is Tariq shaped by his past?







We’re entering what has to be described now as the home stretch for Power Book II: Ghost on Starz. After all, there are only three episodes left! Across these remaining hours there is going to be a lot of chaos as Tariq fights for his mother’s freedom, while also having to protect himself on all fronts.

One of the best things about this show is seeing the evolution of some of tis characters over time, and we are certainly getting a lot of that right now with Michael Rainey Jr.’s character. He’s learning to thrive in difficult moments, and we’re also seeing some ways of how he is similar to his father — something that Tariq himself would almost certainly never want to admit.

In the video below via Instagram, creator/showrunner Courtney Kemp documents some of the more memorable parts of this past episode “Sex Week,” while also illuminating further how some of these will shape who Tariq is going to be in the final episodes of this season. She also discusses the future of the love triangle that Tariq is in and documents why Cooper Saxe can be dangerous in the right setting — he is at times that “hapless villain” (to use Courtney’s words) who doesn’t always get a whole lot right. Yet, Saxe is smart enough to put a plan together here and there, and the fact that he knows the truth about Tariq is dangerous through the remainder of the season. At this point, it really just comes down to if he can do anything about it or not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COURTNEY KEMP (@courtneyakemp)

