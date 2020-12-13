Power Book II: Ghost episode 8 promo: Is Jabari learning Tariq’s secret?







As we brace ourselves now for Power Book II: Ghost episode 8 airing on Starz next week, a secret could be coming out. After all, how long is Tariq going to be able to hide the truth about what he’s really doing on campus?

At the moment, it’s clear already that Jabari is onto Tariq. He’s been watching him, following him, and then stealing some of his work and claiming it as his own. He also thought for a while that he was sleeping with Carrie, which mostly just seemed to be manifested in his mind out of either jealousy or just paranoia.

Want to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost in video form? Then check out the latest below! Meanwhile, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

The truth here is that Jabari isn’t exactly the most likable character on the show — he’s manipulative, desperate for success, and he puts himself on a pedestal. It feels like we have a sense of where things are going right now — Tariq could turn in his assignment from this past episode, where he tells a personal relationship-based story. From there, Jabari uses that for his book, and the proceeds to follow Tariq around to get more information. He then learns about CourseCorrect and everything else Tariq is doing, but then in turn Tariq learns that Jabari is plagiarizing him. The two could come up with some sort of arrangement where they keep one another’s secret — we at least need for there to be some more fluidity with some of these stories.

As for what else is coming, let’s just note that you should continue to be very worried about Cane. We feel like eventually, he’s going to act out towards Tariq, or anyone else who hurts his own position or value.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now, including details for what’s coming

What do you want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51wuk66vB_g

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







