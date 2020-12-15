The Bachelorette spoilers: Zac Clark’s ‘hometown date’ with Tayshia







Tonight’s new episode of The Bachelorette is going to be hometown dates … though it’s not going to be similar to ones we’ve seen in past years.

Because of the global pandemic, it’s pretty clear at this point that the contestants and Tayshia Adams can’t travel. Due to that, producers, with the help of the men, are going to try to bring some hometown charm to the La Quinta Resort. That begins with Zac, and you can see some of that play out in the video below.

For more news on The Bachelorette in video form, watch our take on this past episode below! Once you do, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and view our playlist. We will have another discussion coming tomorrow night.

In this, Zac does his best to teach Tayshia one of the most important things that comes with living in New York City: How to hail a cab. This feels surprisingly accurate, and we say this as someone who’s really only been to New York a tiny handful of times. Above all else, though, it’s fun — as is the two of them getting into a fake taxicab prop and “driving themselves” around.

What makes this entire sequence os important is that it reminds us of Zac’s sillier side. He’s talked about a lot of serious things in his past, including a history of addiction and the toll that this took on his family. It’s important for him to show that he and Tayshia can have a lot of fun together, as well. This is a great reminder of that, and the chemistry between the two is so obviously there. We’ll have to see just how things play out the rest of the date, but it feels like the two are off to a really great start. We’ll just have to wait and see where things go from here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette, including more thoughts on last night’s episode

What hometown date are you the most excited to see on tonight’s The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to come back to get some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







