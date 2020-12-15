The Bachelorette: Who was eliminated before hometown dates?







The hometown dates are coming on The Bachelorette tomorrow night — there’s no reason to wait any longer for more drama! But before we can see those, we had to eliminate some more people.

Early on in tonight’s episode, we saw Tayshia Adams go ahead and eliminate two contestants in Blake and Riley who she realized she couldn’t move forward with. Then, at the Rose Ceremony she decided to hand down roses to Zac, Brendan, and Ivan. (Remember that Ben already had a rose from earlier on in this Rose Ceremony cycle.)

What does this mean? Basically, she chose to get rid of Bennett right after bringing back back to the cocktail party. Then, she also chose to go ahead and get rid of Noah, who made it a lot longer than probably anyone would have expected going into the past few weeks. Neither one of these guys was going to win the show, so we can’t say that any of this is a surprise. Noah and Bennett leave at the same time, which really just feels like the balance is being restored in the world.

Noah was genuinely sad after the fact, and we do think that he became a little bit more likable as time progressed. He was never really a villain per se — just someone who was overly ambitious at times and excitable. He also got too obsessed with Bennett, just like Bennett became overly obsessed with him. We don’t think that they were solely responsible for each other’s elimination, though; there was something more here.

