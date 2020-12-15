SEAL Team season 4 episode 4 video: Will Ray survive? Jason’s update







Entering tomorrow night’s SEAL Team season 4 episode 4, we know that the situation is serious for one Ray Perry. How else can you describe it? This is a character who was involved in an explosion at the end of this past episode and now, there are questions about whether or not he will be found … let alone if he is alive.

For the record, we personally still have hope, largely because we’ve seen time and time again some of these characters get out of near-death situations. Also, is SEAL Team really going to write out two main cast members in just a handful of episodes?

Yet, at this point it should be abundantly clear just how seriously some of these characters are taking this situation, and the latest evidence comes courtesy of the sneak peek below. In this, you can see Jason Hayes pay a visit to Ray’s wife Naima, where he has to deliver to her the bad news. He makes it clear that no one quite knows what happened to Ray as of yet, but it’s too important for him to not clue her in. The back-and-forth between these two characters is one build up of openness and honesty, and we do think that she appreciates being clued in — though obviously, she is worried. Ray’s Warrant Officer position is very-much different than what he had previously with Bravo. There isn’t as much backup at his disposal, and he’s having to dive into some especially precarious positions.

After Jason is done breaking this news to Naima, we’re sure that he is going to get back into doing whatever he can to ensure Ray is safe. As for what that could mean with his current position in mind, that is very much to-be-determined … but we’re definitely excited to find out.

