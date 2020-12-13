SEAL Team season 4 episode 4 sneak peek: How to help a missing Ray







We’re just days away now from SEAL Team season 4 episode 4 airing on Fox, and we’re getting a sense already of the hurdles ahead for Ray. We know that the character is missing after an explosion overseas, but is it possible for most of Bravo (or, what was Bravo) to go over and rescue him?

Ultimately, this is easier said than done. The likes of Sonny and Clay just can’t decide to go over — there are logistical hurdles and a chain of command. Even Jason Hayes himself may not be able to do much.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a small sense of what we are talking about here as Sonny tries to urge Jason to assist them in getting over to help Ray. Unfortunately, he claims that Lindell is sending him off elsewhere to focus on other operations. Sonny doesn’t want to hear it, and understandably so.

We think one of the big battles Jason is facing now is a psychological one. He’s trying to figure out who he is without Bravo, and it is not particularly easy to find his place. This is a struggle that is going to take a lot of time to get to the bottom of. We don’t want to say that he’s defeated, but he doesn’t look like someone in a position to really fight right now.

What we’ve seen over the years is that Bravo brings the best out of each other. Jason’s helped Clay, Sonny, and Ray conquer some of their demons while out in the field together … and even within their home life. We’ve also seen some of these guys help Jason in turn. When Ray, one of their own, is in trouble, we do think loyalty will prevail and they’ll figure out a way to bring the band back together in some form. It’s just probably not going to be easy.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to come back around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







