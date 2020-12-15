The Amazing Race 32 finale rankings: Who’s the most likely to win?







The Amazing Race 32 finale is going to air on CBS this Wednesday, and there is one question we still have to ask: Who is going to win? Who should be viewed the favorite?

Below, we’re going to do our best to rank the remaining teams on the following criteria: Show edit, strength in challenges, and of course their overall performance all season long.

3. Hung & Chee – This is a hard finale to rank since really, all of the remaining racers are bringing something to the table. These two have shown themselves to be extremely well-rounded and good in a lot of tasks you wouldn’t even expect. Yet, it’s been the longest since they’ve won a leg and since a footrace could decide this, we have to consider that they are probably the slowest of the remaining teams in that measurement.

2. Will & James – The reason why we give the two of them a slight edge over Hung & Chee is because of more recent success on the Race — they’ve been greatest strategists all season long and they’re also clearly such big fans of this show. You gotta believe that they’ve studied all sorts of possible final challenges and they are ready to apply some of them on the show.

1. Riley & Maddison – At this point, it’s just hard to have them anywhere but the top of the list. It’s probably been overlooked how strong they’ve been consistently all season long — they’ve never finished lower than fourth, and they’ve also won four straight legs. That’s impressive, and in between their physical aptitude and determination, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where they’re not in this until the very end.

Who do you want to see win The Amazing Race 32?

