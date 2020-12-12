The Amazing Race 32 finale: Watch the opening minutes







Come Wednesday night on CBS, The Amazing Race 32 finale is going to be here. So what can you expect throughout? The setting is New Orleans, and the big three-team alliance is over. What that means is that everyone is (hopefully) going to stop helping each other in their quest to the grand prize.

Want to get a small taste for what lies ahead? In the video below, you can see the opening minute or so from the finale. Sure, mostly of it is a retrospective of everything that we’ve seen so far this season, but you get a little footage of the New Orleans leg at the end. It’s late at night, there are some tasks that will test the team’s fears, and everyone is going to be on edge. It’s hard not to be when you consider that everyone is fighting in order to win the grand prize — one little mistake could cause you to lose the grand prize and that is going to be a difficult pill for everyone to swallow.

The other nice thing entering the finale is that there is no guaranteed favorite for who is going to make it to the finish line first. Riley & Maddison have been the more dominant team as of late, but Will & James and Hung & Chee have each had their own runs at various points in the season. What’s exciting here is that all of the remaining teams have finished first on more than one occasion. This is about as level a playing field as you’re going to have entering the finale.

