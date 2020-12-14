The Bachelorette spoilers: Chris Harrison returns to advise Tayshia Adams







The latest episode of The Bachelorette is set to arrive on ABC tonight, and there is a notable return to the show — Chris Harrison!

Yes, we know that there have been plenty of dramatic returns to the show as of late, but this is one that was very-much expected. Chris was away from the show temporarily to take his kid off to college, but he should be back to the rest of the way — and he’s here to offer some thoughts to Tayshia Adams, as well.

For some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette in video form, be sure to watch the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

So why is Chris so valuable at this point in the show? It mostly comes down to what he’s seen across SO many seasons of the franchise. He’s not going to step in and convince a contestant to pick one person over another, but he’s been around the block. He can guide people towards their right decision, or at least help them focus in on who they should want in a partner.

We’re at a different point in the season now — it’s not so much about big characters sticking around or controversial contestants magically getting roses. Tonight’s episode will build the show up to hometown dates, and that’s where things get super-serious. You don’t want to waste anyone’s time if you are absolutely convinced that they are not the right person for you.

We can’t speak to whether or not Tayshia will make the right decision tonight, or even that she for-sure is going to find love at the end of this. We’ve already seen some teases from Harrison that this season may not end well. We just hope that we have a fun couple of episodes this week!

What do you think is coming on tonight’s The Bachelorette episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







