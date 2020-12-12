The Bachelorette spoilers: Chris Harrison on tricky Tayshia Adams finale







As you prepare for Tuesday’s new episode of The Bachelorette, here is one big question to think about: How will Tayshia Adams’ journey come to an end? Who is she going to choose?

We’ve already seen one crazy outcome on this season courtesy of Clare Crawley, and we’re sure that there is some more drama coming again courtesy of Tayshia. However, this time around it’s likely to be more of the conventional ending where she struggles to make a choice, rather than just picking one person and ending things early.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, show host Chris Harrison (who will be returning to the series soon after a brief absence) made it clear what sort of decision is weighing heavily on her mind:

“In my mind, I don’t think you can go wrong … These guys, whether it’s Ivan [Hall], Riley [Christian], Brendan [Morais], Zac [Clark], Ben [Smith], these are good dudes. These are really good guys. And I even told Tayshia towards the end, I said, ‘You can’t make a wrong decision. You just need to make the right decision for you, who fits in your life, where do you see your life going?’ And this is where it starts to align. When you have those long conversations, ‘Do you want to get married? Where are we going to live?’

“It’s really splitting hairs at this point. No longer will she run into a situation where there are guys that are there for the wrong reasons. Now it’s ‘Everybody’s in, everybody’s in love.’ Who fits? And are they willing to go all the way? Is she going to get the proposal that she wants? That’s the big question.”

We’ll see what happens when the dust settles here but in the end, we’re excited to see how all of this pans out. We just hope that there’s some form of a happy ending here.

What do you think is going to happen on The Bachelorette near the end of the season?

