NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6: Did Deeks get his job back?







While we know that NCIS: Los Angeles is slow-playing at least some of its storylines in season 12, there is one we have resolution on now. That is, of course, the employment status of one Marty Deeks.

Going into tonight’s episode, Eric Christian Olsen’s character felt fairly hopeless when it comes to his future. After all, he had been laid off by the LAPD, and it didn’t sound as though there was any plan in order for him to get his job back there. Meanwhile, last week Nell informed him that it was more or less impossible for him to be hired at NCIS … or was that really the case?

This is where Hetty was able to help pull off a Christmas miracle. At the end of tonight’s episode, Deeks was handed the opportunity to attend the academy, where he can be trained properly to become an NCIS agent. That means, after so many years, he will actually be with the team in an official capacity. Isn’t that exciting?

Of course, this twist does come with some different questions. For example, we don’t know if that means he’ll gone from the team for a while, or how many updates on his training he’ll get. Presumably, it does mean that he’ll be starting from the bottom on the career ladder, but after selling the bar (if he does still plan to do that), he’s going to be able to have the money for the house. That’s without even thinking about whether or not someone like Beale could lend more of a hand.

No matter what happens from here, it’s nice to know that Deeks gets to end 2020 on a higher note — this year still sucks (to use the term that they did on the show), but at least he has a chance to move forward.

