Is Barrett Foa leaving NCIS: Los Angeles, Eric Beale? (Season 12)







Tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode brought back the return of Barrett Foa to the show as Eric Beale … but are they shipping him off again? Is Foa leaving the show for another extended stretch?

After watching tonight’s episode, we don’t think that you have a definite answer to that question … but we should throw out any notion that Beale is leaving the team for good. It’s clear, though, that he has a whole lot more on his plate now than just NCIS. The technology he was working on while undercover have made him wealthy, to the point where he got some new shades, a mustache, and all sorts of other eccentricities. It’s hilarious, and Foa is great at finding some ways to evolve the character.

At the end of the episode, Nell made it clear to Eric that even when he wasn’t around, the technology that he’s developed could prove extremely valuable. He’s doing great work, and there is no denying that. We just want that work to coincide with the team as much as possible! We also think that he could help out Kensi and Deeks as they’ve helped him out in the past.

We don’t see that scene with Nell as evidence that Eric is going to be gone for some long stretch of time — we see it more as just a reminder that he’s always useful to the team, even when he’s not around. We also think he missed some of the rush and intensity of being back around the office.

Oh, and one more key thing: Barrett Foa is listed still as a series regular on CBS’ press releases. They’re not going to give him that status and only use him for an episode or two. There’s gotta be some big stuff with him still coming this season.

