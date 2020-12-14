NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Will Callen propose to Anna soon?







Sunday night’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode brought forward a big part of Callen’s past — and it could hold big questions for his future.

Let’s go ahead now and talk about Raymond Lewis. This is a guy who Callen was in foster care with when he was younger, and he was accused in this episode of trying to smuggle drugs across the border. In reality, he was just trying to help his ailing wife. Much of the story tonight revolved around clearing Raymond’s name, but there was a key conversation in here about Anna that could set the stage for more.

In this chat, Callen indicated to Lewis that he was in a serious relationship, and he was then asked why he wasn’t making a commitment. What was he waiting on? We do think that this is something that was on Callen’s mind and he was starting to think about it more.

Is there any guarantee that we are going to be seeing a Callen proposal at some point in the future? We don’t think that we can bank on anything as a 100% certainty. Yet, it does feel more like we’re building in that direction and it feels like the right time. Who would be mad if the season ended with some sort of wedding between the two characters?

As for some other relationship developments tonight, Deeks made a big decision to sell the bar. Why? Because it would be the thing that would give he and Kensi security at a house. It also turns out that Deeks is going to be going to the Academy, which is another big twist thrown into the equation for him.

