Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 reveal: What did Tasha tell Paz?







Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 arrived on Starz this week with high expectations. What sort of drama was going to hit Tariq’s life next?

The biggest bit of drama that he’s facing may just be the drama that he doesn’t actually know as of yet — Tasha chose to reveal to Paz that she knows who killed James. However, she is opting not to say anything for the time being. Why be so clandestine about it? She’s protecting someone, but in Paz’s mind it probably narrows down the list of potential candidates here. The walls are closing in on Tariq, but Tasha doesn’t quite know that. Saxe and Davis are continuing their back-and-forth, but little did they know about what Paz decided to tell Tasha when she visited her at the end of the episode.

This was a pretty important reveal, but elsewhere, we can’t say that there was the same sort of spark. Riley is seemingly out of the picture now all because of what Tariq and Trace told Brayden about the night of the party. Brayden remains none the wiser, though, about who Riley really is and how she is related to Saxe. That’s all still up in the air. Meanwhile, Jabari started to lose it entirely over the thought of Tariq sleeping with Carrie, which isn’t even happening. The guy is just getting all sorts of passive aggressive with her at this point.

Ultimately, episode 7 (entitled “Sex Week”) really felt like a lot of stories that didn’t advance things significantly — also, it didn’t have the success that comes with getting someone like 2-Bit back, who was on the show last week.

