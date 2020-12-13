Power Book II: Ghost episode 8 preview: A look at ‘Family First’







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Power Book II: Ghost episode 8? The title itself is quite telling: “Family First.”

From the get-go with this series, family has been at the forefront of Tariq St. Patrick’s mind — and understandably so. He’s been intent on making sure that his mom Tasha gets out of prison, where she’s being held on a crime that she did not commit. Granted, he was completely unaware of what Saxe and Davis were conspiring for much of the time, but he still wanted to do what he could to ensure that justice was served.

Moving forward, the tension is going to amp up as we await the final fate of many of these characters this season. It has to, and Tariq is going to have to start asking himself some big questions. How far is he willing to go in order to help his mother — and in the event that he finds himself in the crosshairs, is he going to be able to handle that? What will that mean for his future?

Of course, there are other characters, as well, who may have an even greater role in this than anyone realizes right now. Think along the lines of Monet and the rest of the Tejada family, who have become increasingly entrenched in Tariq’s life over time. You have to imagine that this is going to continue.

