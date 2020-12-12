Animal Kingdom season 5: Is filming set to wrap up soon?







While there is no Animal Kingdom season 5 premiere date as of yet, we’re inching closer to an announcement. After all, filming for the TNT drama will be wrapping up shortly!

In a new piece over at NME (a fantastic interview with Finn Cole that is well worth a read), it is noted that production on the TNT drama will be wrapping up soon. The article noted on December 10 that it will be done within a week, so we’re in what has to be the home stretch now. We’d imagine that the cast will be totally done in time to prepare for the holidays, and then it’s mostly a matter of editing/putting together episodes and waiting to see what the network wants to do.

At the moment, we’d guess that Animal Kingdom season 5 could be ready by the spring; after all, that’s when another cable series in Snowfall, which is also in its final week of filming, is going to be coming out. We’d imagine that both shows have similar post-production windows based on genre. We know that Animal Kingdom will have a lot on its plate in season 5, as the Cody family has to decide what they want their future to look like following the death of Smurf in season 4. We’re absolutely anticipating a power struggle with J, Deran, Craig, and Pope each thinking that they know the proper way to handle jobs.

Beyond Animal Kingdom, we know that the future is a busy one for Cole. After all, remember that he also has Peaky Blinders on his plate and also some feature films. There’s a new one in Dreamland that he is currently on a promotional tour for.

