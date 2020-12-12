Snowfall season 4: The final week of filming is here







In case you weren’t excited already about Snowfall season 4, know this — we’re getting close to the end of production!

In a new post on Twitter, star Damson Idris (Franklin) made it clear, as his character, that they are in the final week of filming the Los Angeles-set series. This gives greater credence to the fact that new episodes are starting up this spring.

When you think about everything that the Snowfall cast and crew have gone through over the past couple of years, it’s even more incredible that they are where they are now. Think about it for a moment. We all lost the legendary John Singleton back in April 2019, and that loss still leaves an enormous mark on this show and all of entertainment. Meanwhile, filming was shut down midway through season 4 due to the global pandemic, and this is not the easiest show to kick back off with so much danger in the world. It’s a period piece — you can’t just get all of your characters to wear masks. You have to do your part to make season 4 look and feel like every other season out there, and this is far from the easiest thing in the world to do.

There is no specific premiere date yet for Snowfall season 4 beyond spring, but the earliest we’d expect it is March. When filming is done, the good thing is that the post-production team can then take all of the necessary time in order to perfect these episodes and ensure that they are good to go.

Over the next couple of months, we’re sure that more trailers and character-specific teases are going to come out. There’s a lot to look forward to, even if you’re going to be forced to wait over the holidays.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowfall season 4?

