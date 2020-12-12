NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6 video: Sam’s daughter returns







You probably heard previously that Sam’s daughter was going to be returning to NCIS: Los Angeles at some point in season 12. Now, we’re going to see Kam back around the show — and making some serious moves regarding her future.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Kam talking to her dad about getting a nomination for the Naval Academy — and doing whatever she can in order to ensure that she gets the right stamp of approval. As it turns out, the series name-drops a certain prominent political figure here in showing that Kam is going to be well-qualified to make it in there … or at least so it seems. It’s still a tough process, and there are a lot of people vying for just a select few spots.

One of the things that Kam does make very-much clear here is that as much as she may respect her father, she doesn’t want to be ushered in just because of her family history. She knows that Sam could probably help her out more due to personal connections, but she doesn’t really want that. Sam respects that.

Personally, what we’re psyched to see with this return is just a personal perspective on Sam’s life — it’s not something that we’ve gotten all that much as of late. The more opportunities that we can get it now, though, the better sense we have of his own future. We’re hoping that Kam sticks around for a decent arc; that way, there is something more to revisit here! It would also diversify some of the stories on the show a little bit more given that he’s at a different place in his life than Callen, Deeks, or Kensi. Why not go ahead and amplify that whenever you have an opportunity to do so?

