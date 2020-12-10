NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6 sneak peek: Eric Beale returns!







Sunday night’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6 is going to contain a moment we’ve all been looking forward to. Oh, and it’s not necessarily what you would expect. Eric Beale is back around the team!

Here is the twist: This is not the same Eric Beale you probably remember. If you remember, last year Barrett Foa’s character was undercover working on some secret technology. Even though he was on a specific mission, the technology that he was working on was legit. It’s also made him a considerable amount of money. For the first time, Beale is coming onto the show in a different sort of position, and the question we have to wonder is this: Will he still want to work at NCIS?

Beale’s new look is certainly wild, as he’s now sporting a mustache and some pretty spiffy new sunglasses. He’s also got a seemingly different attitude, as well. Nell has an interesting reaction to his return, which signifies to us that there is a lot of different stuff to explore here. As to whether or not we’ll get all of it within this episode, that remains to be seen. We’re just happy to have him back since that means the show will feel more like its old self. The more nostalgia that we can throw in from the earlier seasons, the happier that we’re going to be when the dust settles.

Oh, and we should note that we’re hoping already that there is going to be an opportunity within this episode to see Beale interact with Deeks — if there is anyone well-equipped at the moment to help him, it feels like it’s going to be Eric. Everyone within the team is a family in their own unique way.

