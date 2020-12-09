NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6 video: Kensi, Deeks talk his firing







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6 is coming to CBS this Sunday, and it is picking up almost immediately where this past episode left off.

This brings us to the new sneak peek below, where Kensi and Deeks talk all about what the two of them are now up against. Deeks loves the house that the two of them had seemingly settled on for their future. Yet, he’s now concerned that this is not the right time to go through with getting a mortgage for it. There are a number of reservations that he holds at the moment, and they have a lot to do with him being removed from his job — and he’s in a spot where it’s pretty hard for him to get a new one. He’s just stuck and he doesn’t know how they can afford a house like this.

Then, there’s also the concern that David Kessler is now out there and could come back at any given moment. The guy is obsessed with Daniela Ruah’s character, and him being in the wind all but guarantees that we’ll be seeing him again this season. It’s really just all about whenever the folks at NCIS: Los Angeles want to bring the character back. Since Frank Military works behind the scenes as a writer/executive producer, the door is always open.

We want to believe that Deeks and Kensi will find a way to work things out — despite everything that these two characters are facing at this very moment, we do believe personally that this is a hopeful show. There are still going to be chances for things to get better, but it may just take some time. Deeks certainly has everyone in his corner job-wise, and we’re sure the whole team will keep watch for any signs of Kessler.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







