Last Man Standing season 9 premiere spoilers: More news on time jump







You may have heard the news already that Last Man Standing season 9 is going to kick things off with a time jump. Now, we’re got a little more insight all about it. The show is leaping forward in the January 3 premiere to a time where Mike and Vanessa have more grandkids, plus where there is a totally different living situation. We’re also going to have Mike starting to think over his future at Outdoor Man, which will be a big part of much of the final season. This place has been Mike’s pride and joy from the beginning, so what will his future hold should he decide to retire?

The premiere episode is entitled “Time Flies,” which is certainly the sort of name that you can wax poetic and feel nostalgic about. It’s a reminder of getting older and the inevitability of change — but there is joy that can be found at any point in life. This show is, in the end, about the value of family and enjoying those around you, even if you have conflict along the way.

Below, the Last Man Standing season 9 premiere synopsis gives you more news on what’s ahead:

A series of time jumps finds Mike & Vanessa with two new grandchildren, as well as Mandy and Kyle living with them. Mike accidentally-on-purpose gets involved when Vanessa and Mandy clash over Vanessa’s “helpfulness.” Meanwhile at Outdoor Man, Chuck desperately hopes its last call on Ed’s mixology happy hour in all-new “Time Flies” season premiere episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Sunday, Jan. 3 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-902) (TV-PG L)

In case you are wondering what’s happening with the much-hyped appearance of Tim Allen as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, that is still happening — that’s going to be in the second episode of the show, which is airing on January 7. Read more about that here.

