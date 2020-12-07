Last Man Standing season 9: How will Tim Taylor cameo happen?







In the event that you missed the big news late last week, there is some very-much exciting stuff coming with Last Man Standing season 9. For an upcoming episode (believed to be the time-period premiere on January 7), series star Tim Allen is going to play both Mike Baxter as well as his old Home Improvement character Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor. It’s a chance for the show to dip into nostalgia a little bit, and given that this is the final season, you might as well pull out all of your tricks.

So now that we know that the Home Improvement crossover-of-sorts is happening, let’s go to the next question — how is this going to work for the sake of the story? It’s obviously going to be tounge-in-cheek, but the writers have at least found a tangible reason for him to be there. Just check out, per Deadline, the synopsis for the aforementioned episode below:

The Baxters see double when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman (Tim Taylor) who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike, who is struggling with an idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary vlog.

We feel like a lot of the jokes are going to come from the obvious similarities between Allen’s two characters, as well as Tim Taylor’s ability (or at times lack thereof) when it comes to home repair. Be prepared for a lot of catchphrases — and maybe we’ll get updates on at least a couple of other characters from the classic sitcom. It’s a nice thing that this was able to happen, since it’s really not that often a character from an old show can appear like this on a new one — even in an occasion where an actor plays both characters like this one.

Last Man Standing season 9 will be premiering on Fox come Sunday, January 3 with a special premiere after football. Watch a new promo, featuring the Tim Taylor cameo, at the link here.

