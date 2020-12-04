Last Man Standing season 9 spoilers: Tim Allen reprising Tim Taylor!







As we prepare for the arrival of Last Man Standing season 9 in the new year, here’s some exciting news we didn’t see coming. Not only is Tim Allen going to be playing his main character of Mike Baxter, but he’s also bringing another famous role back!

The promo below confirms that the actor will be coming back in his classic Home Improvement role of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor for an upcoming episode, currently set for the January 7 time-period premiere. (There is a special season premiere airing on January 3.) It’s a fun little stunt designed to appeal to all of the nostalgic TV fans out there. Clearly, Allen is well-aware of what people like about Tim Taylor, whether it be the charisma or the grunts. You get both of them in here.

This promo also does nod at another one of Allen’s classic characters in Scott Calvin from The Santa Clause — at one point, Mike grows a quarantine bears that is so enormous, he could be Santa if he really wants to. This show has shown over the years that it has no problem being meta, so clearly it’s going to do that while also taking on a few current events and making you laugh.

Based on early indications, much of the final season is going to be about Mike cementing his legacy at Outdoor Man, plotting his retirement, and getting to see what much of the future holds for the family. Some familiar faces like Jay Leno and Bill Engvall are poised to return, and we’re sure that some other notable guests will be announced over the weeks to come. Last Man Standing’s had a fantastic run, as it lasted for nine seasons and aired multiple years on two different networks. It may be going out, but all indications suggest it is going out big.

