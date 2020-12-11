Lucifer season 6: The premiere title and other details!







Lucifer season 6 has been in production for quite a while now, but isn’t it nice to get some official details? We like to think so!

With that in mind, why not go ahead and share some of what we’ve learned? In a post on Twitter this weekend, the show’s official writers’ room confirmed that “Nothing Ever Changes Around Here” is the name for the first episode, and it was penned by none other than longtime writer Mike Costa (who is also credited these days as a supervising producer). Meanwhile, Kevin Alejandro is stepping once again into the director’s chair. Lucifer has done a great job of allowing its cast to be involving in other capacities; DB Woodside is also directing an episode of the final season.

So what is going to be going on in this episode? That’s the thing — it’s almost impossible to predict based on that title alone! Entering season 5, it was a little bit easier to predict titles since we knew where season 4 left off. We still have eight more episodes this season to enjoy, and there is still no clear word on when they’re premiering. We have to know and understand the end of this season before we can look ahead. We just know that the final season should be fun since it’s a way for the writers to expand what was the planned endgame for the show in season 5. (Remember, season 5 was originally going to be the final season.)

We have a feeling that we’re going to have some more early details on Lucifer season 6 before too long — stay tuned…

What do you think about the Lucifer season 6 premiere title, based on the details we have right now?

🥳 Congratulations to all those who guessed it! @MikeCosta is the one to kick off our magical season 6 premiere 👏🏼 Now, what exactly is not changing around here– and WHERE is here? 🤔 We need answers @MikeCosta pic.twitter.com/8z5Ku5J5zY — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) December 10, 2020

