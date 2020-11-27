Lucifer season 5 episode 9 teaser: The immediate aftermath for Chloe







On Thanksgiving Day the fine folks at Netflix decided to dish out some Lucifer season 5 footage. It may be a small teaser, but we’re still very-much thrilled to have it!

It’s also particularly clever how the streaming-service chose to reveal it. At first, the video below looks like a standard Chloe Decker fancam, the sort of thing that you would find all over Twitter these days. Yet, at the tail end of it there is a small little preview of Chloe in the immediate aftermath of Lucifer and Michael’s showdown, one in which God eventually appeared at. Time is no longer at a stand-still, and she is wondering where in the world Lucifer is.

That little tease does set the stage for Chloe’s season 5 Part 2 story, but we don’t foresee her wondering about Lucifer’s whereabouts forever. The two were already separated at the start of season 5, so we don’t see the show playing out the same thing all over again here. To us, the big selling point of episode 9 and beyond is the presence of Dennis Haysbert as God. This is a chance to see Lucifer reconcile with more of his past, and maybe understand things from Dear Ol’ Dad’s point of view. There is going to be a lot of comedy here, with a little bit of drama mixed in at various corners.

Alas, this new teaser does not reveal all that much in the way of a specific Lucifer return date, though our hope is that new episodes will arrive over the next couple of months.

thankful for chloe decker today and every day, so we made a fancam to show how much we stan pic.twitter.com/RIs7rgGzYc — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) November 26, 2020

