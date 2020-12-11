Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 theories: Will Cane survive?







Be prepared for Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 to arrive on Starz this weekend … and also be prepared for chaos. The Tejada family is on the verge of splintering apart, and go ahead and consider Cane the big reason why.

One of the things we really came to learn about the character on this past episode is that he is even more okay with going rogue that we first thought. He does not appreciate his mother Monet trying to relegate how he goes about his business, and he also isn’t going to appreciate Lorenzo having some guards rough him up in jail. That move seemed to be designed to keep him in line, but early signs point to it having an adverse effect. Instead of creating peace, it seems to be pointing more in the direction of carnage. We’re about to see Cane on the precipice of deciding that he needs some more allies — even to the point of turning others in Monet’s circle away from her.

We know that a guy like this is dangerous. He’s more than capable of murder, he understands how his family works, and he also could grow increasingly desperate. He wants respect, and who knows how far he will go in order to get it.

Yet, there is also one glaring weakness to Cane — regardless of whether or not he actually knows it, he’s been insulated for most of his life by his family. The struggles he’d be faced with typically he’s been largely shielded from. What’s going to happen if Lorenzo and Money aren’t there to protect him anymore? What sort of danger could he find himself running into?

While we think Cane will probably survive this weekend’s episode, we’re worried about him by the end of the season. Suffice it to say, he’s not on a good road.

