Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 spoilers: Michael Rainey Jr. on what’s next







Power Book II: Ghost episode 7 is premiering on Starz this weekend, and you gotta be prepared for things to get crazier and crazier.

As a matter of fact, this is precisely what Michael Rainey Jr. notes in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly (watch below). Within this, he goes through everything that Tariq is still dealing with, whether it be his school responsibilities or trying to find a way to get his mom Tasha out of prison. Other than noting that things are only going to get more chaotic, Rainey is hesitant to share too many spoilers — mostly out of concern that he’ll accidentally say too much.

With all of that said, Michael was cool to give a couple of interesting quotes about a key story, and an inspiration behind the bond that Tariq and Brayden have.

On the relationship between Tariq and Brayden – “Brayden and Tariq’s relationship is so similar to me and Gianni [Paulo’s] relationship … we have a super-cool relationship. It’s almost like we’re relationship in college.”

On the current Tariq love-triangle story with Diana and Lauren – “He knows he’s got his options — he’s got to weigh [those] out and figure out what’s best for him. He can only trust so many people.”

With the latter, it feels that Diana would at least be more understanding as to what is going on with him and his life. Yet, does she have her own agenda? There’s a dangerous risk there because of Monet’s empire.

