Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5: Did Bailey’s mom die? The title card







Entering Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5, we had no idea that this was going to be an enormous Bailey episode. So much of the hype entering this hour was all about whether or not Tom Koracick was going to survive, but that was almost on the backburner for most of the episode.

Yet, the good news is that Tom was well enough at the end of the episode to have a joke with Teddy about a sponge-bath.

For some more news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form, be sure to watch the latest on this past episode below! Once you do, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

Most of this episode was instead focused on Miranda Bailey, who was forced to deal with terrible, tragic news that her mother was probably not going to make it through the night. She had all of the emotions in the world in her head — there were so many things that she was repressing and keeping from other people. That included the fact that she had Alzheimer’s, which is something that she kept from everyone else. She didn’t want to put Meredith through pain given everything that she had gone through with Ellis.

Yet, she had to face the facts, and be there for her mother in her final minutes. Chandra Wilson delivered an impeccable performance, and at the end of the episode Grey’s Anatomy listed out names — presumably, a list of many who have lost their lives during this pandemic. This episode was especially a reminder that Black men and women have been disproportionally hit by the virus, and often don’t receive the same level of care.

This episode was probably not what you were expecting going into it, but there’s no doubt it was powerful and it will stay with viewers everywhere.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now, including a preview for the winter finale

What did you think about the events of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







